Sunny and seasonable on Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures today will be right around average for this time of year. The sky will be sunny and winds will be breezy, gusting 10-30 mph across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 18. Sunny and breezy on today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 19. A light breeze and plenty of sunshine today.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 22. Today will be sunny and breezy, especially gusty in the morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 13. A sunny day with a breeze which will help to speed up snowmelt.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens. Upper 40s on today with lots of snowmelt likely. The morning will be breezy.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Upper 40s to low 50s on today. Lots of sunshine and a light breeze is expected

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Mid-40s in Walsenburg today and low 50s in Trinidad. Winds will be breezy, especially in the morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: single digits/teens. Low 30s to mid 40s in mountain valleys today. It will be a sunny and breezy day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday temperatures drop about 10 degrees, back to the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy conditions. Then temperatures boost back up to the 40s and 50s through all of next week.

