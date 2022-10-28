Sunny and seasonable Halloween weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and cold again tonight with a hard freeze across the region likely. Saturday starts sunny and chilly then warms to near-normal highs.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 60; Breezy at times on Saturday with cool temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 65; Cool and mostly sunny on Saturday with light winds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 63; A bit breezy on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 52; Chilly yet sunny on Saturday with a light breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 54; Chilly on Saturday but the sun will feel nice and winds will be breezy.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s; Sunny on Saturday with low to mid 60s for highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/28; High: 59/61; A breezy and sunny Saturday with cool temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s; Chilly on Saturday with clouds increasing during the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will have more cloud cover but temperatures will be similar to Saturday, only a degree or two cooler. Temperatures climb to the 60s and 70s across the region Monday-Wednesday of next week. This will allow for comfortable conditions for Halloween and nice weather to start the week. The next big cold front arrives late next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.