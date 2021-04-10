Sunny and pleasant Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be above average today with sunshine. Winds will be light to breezy. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from noon to 8 pm for the San Luis Valley, including Alamosa.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 66; Low: 37. Sunny and 10 degrees above average with light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 71; Low: 35. A warm and sunny day with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 70; Low: 37. Mostly sunny with a breeze Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 31. Mild with mostly sunny conditions and a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low to mid 60s with sunshine and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 60s/70S; Low: 30s. A sunny and mild today with winds 10-15 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Breezy and sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be sunny and mild again, but with winds picking up. A cold front arrives Sunday afternoon and next week, in general, will be chilly with clouds.

