Sunny and much warmer on Black Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening the winds calm down and the sky clears out. This will lead to a cold but dry night across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 54; Friday will be sunny and mild, back to near-average highs for late November.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 54; A much calmer day on Friday with sunshine and a mild afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 57; Calm winds and a sunny sky on Friday, with a nice warm-up after a cold morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 48; Very cold in the morning followed by a sunny and seasonable afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 51; Light winds on Friday with a cold morning and a mild afternoon with sunshine.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s; Sunny on Friday, warming to the mid-50s. The wind will be much lighter tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 14/13; High: 47/45; Cold tonight with icy/snowy roads Friday morning. Thawing out with sunshine and snow melt during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s; Mountain valleys will start clear and cold on Friday, then warm up nicely under a sunny sky to the low to upper-40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday kicks off the weekend on a pleasant note with breezy winds and warm temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be about 3-5 degrees warmer than Friday. Then a cold front moves through Saturday afternoon/evening which will bring a windy Sunday with a 10-degree temperature drop.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.