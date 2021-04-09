Watch
Sunny and mild weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Carter Chavez
Canon City
Posted at 3:50 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 17:50:51-04

Tonight's Forecast:
Tonight will be chilly, below freezing areawide. Winds and cloud cover will decrease overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 28; High: 66. Sunny and 10 degrees above average with light winds.

PUEBLO: Low: 27; High: 72. A warm and sunny day with light winds.

CANON CITY: Low: 30; High: 71. Mostly sunny with a slight breeze Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 21; High: 58. Mild with mostly sunny conditions and a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 60s. Low to mid 60s with sunshine and light winds.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 70s. A sunny and mild today with winds 10-15 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 60s. Breezy and sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s. Upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:
Sunday will be sunny and mild again, but with winds picking up. A cold front arrives Monday and next week in general will be chilly with clouds.

