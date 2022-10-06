Sunny and mild on Thursday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and likely dry in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 43. Mostly sunny today with SSE wind at 8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 46. Clear sky today with S wind at 6 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 48. Mostly sunny today with SE wind at 8 mph gusting to 16 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 35. Mostly sunny with SE wind at 6 mph gusting to 16 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 61; Low: 40. Mostly sunny today and likely dry with light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny today with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 65/65; Low: 41/42. Cool today with mostly sunny conditions and a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Upper 50s to low 60s for mountain valleys with a few clouds and very sparse rain showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tonight a cold front will back up into the plains from the northeast. This will increase moisture and clouds Friday morning and cool down temperatures by 5-10 degrees. There will be a chance of afternoon and evening spotty showers on Friday. The weekend ahead is trending dry and sunny with temperatures increasing back to seasonable levels.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.