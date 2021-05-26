Sunny and mild on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be partly cloudy and dropping to the 40s and 50s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 73. Sun to start with a few afternoon clouds and weak virga showers.

PUEBLO: Low: 52; High: 79. Warm and partly cloudy and likely to stay dry.

CANON CITY: Low: 50; High: 78. A sunny start on Thursday with afternoon clouds and perhaps a stray thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 42; High: 67. Partly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Thursday will reach the low 70s with afternoon clouds.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. A very isolated thunderstorm chance in the afternoon, with highs in the low 80s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Low to mid-70s with sunshine and a few clouds tomorrow.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. A clear start with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

By Friday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon thunderstorm potential returns to the region. Memorial Day looks cooler in the 60s with clouds and rain.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter