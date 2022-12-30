Sunny and mild for the last Friday of 2022

Today’s Forecast:

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures today with light winds. Talk about a lovely day! Lingering snow will continue to melt today and clouds will increase into the evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 23. Partly cloudy today with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 23. Partly cloudy today with SW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 29. Friday brings a partly cloudy sky with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 22. Partly cloudy and above freezing today with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 41; Low: 22. Partly cloudy today with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Partly cloudy today with SW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 47/51; Low: 30/28. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens/20s. Above-freezing temperatures for mountain valleys today with snow showers west of the continental divide, clear with a few clouds east of the divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend will be mild with increasing high clouds in the plains. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the mountains and 50s in the plains over the weekend. Snow will be ongoing in the mountains, generally west of the continental divide all weekend which brings tough travel. But for the plains, clear and calm conditions for the New Year. A cold front moves through the region Sunday night, bringing temperatures in the 30s Monday with a chance of snow showers.

