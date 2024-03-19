Sunny and mild for the first day of Spring in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be chilly and the sky will be clear overnight in southern Colorado. Winds will remain calm, less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 61;

Mostly sunny with NNE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 65;

Mostly sunny with NE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 61;

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 52;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 56;

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with light wind from the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny with variable winds at 5-10 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/29; High: 55/59;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a light breeze from the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy with a few flakes on the mountain peaks, dry in the mountain valleys. High temperatures in the mountain valleys will be in the low to mid-50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The first few days of Spring are going to be lovely with 50s in the mountains and 60s to low 70s in the plains. We are tracking just a few clouds and lots of sunshine all week.

The next cold front looks to arrive on Sunday, leading to a rain and snow mix on Sunday evening and a transition to snow by next Monday.

____

