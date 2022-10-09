Sunny and mild for leaf peeping and pumpkin patches Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly sunny today with high temperatures near average for this time of year. There will be a few spotty rain showers, favoring the Sangre De Cristos and Raton Pass.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 43. Sunny today with SE wind at 7 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 41. Plenty of sunshine today with SSE wind at 6 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 39. Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 8 mph gusting to 18 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 36. Mostly sunny with N wind at 7 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 67; Low: 37. Mostly sunny today with light winds and cool yet comfortable temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid-70s this afternoon with sunshine and dry weather.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 68/69; Low: 39/42. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of a shower this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low to mid-60s for the mountain valleys with generally dry conditions with a few sparse showers favoring the Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures continue to warm up Monday and Tuesday. Expect to be in the 60s, 70s, or even 80s to start the week. Then Tuesday night becomes gusty as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures will cool to the 50s and 60s mid-week with a low chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.