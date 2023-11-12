Sunny and mild early November weekend in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight temperatures will be dropping just below freezing in southern Colorado. The sky will be clear overnight and winds will be light at 10 mph or lower.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 61;

A sunny Sunday is ahead with a high temperature of 6 degrees above normal. Wind will be light from the SE at 8-12 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 65;

Sunny tomorrow in Pueblo with comfortable temperatures, about 6 degrees above average. Wind will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 64;

Full sunshine on Sunday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 53;

Sunny Sunday in Teller County with continued snow melt with mild temperatures. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 57;

A sunny and mild Sunday with SE wind at 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Lots of sunshine in the plains on Sunday with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/30; High: 58/61;

Sunny on Sunday with mild temperatures and SSE wind at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Sunday with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-50s. Wind will be light, less than 15 mph from the S.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, next week will remain in a sunny and mild weather pattern. Temperatures will climb to above-average highs, peaking in the upper 60s to low 70s in the plains, and the 50s and 60s in the mountains. The sky remains mostly sunny with fair weather clouds during the week. The most notable change will be a weak cold front by Friday. Other than that, we will see a calm weather pattern in southern Colorado.

