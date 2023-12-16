Sunny and mild December weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a clear and cold night in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 53;

Pure sunshine on Saturday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph. The high temperature will be about 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 52;

Sunny on Saturday with W wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 56;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 49;

Sunny on Saturday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 54;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with mild temperatures and a WNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s;

Sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s on Saturday. Wind will be from the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 19/18; High: 49/54;

Sunny with continued snow melt on Saturday with light wind from the W at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s;

Mostly sunny with breezy WNW wind at 10-15 mph. Highs will range from the upper 30s to upper 40s in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even warmer to the 50s for nearly everyone in southern Colorado. Then looking ahead, a weak cold front drops temperatures slightly on Monday, but the sky remains mostly sunny with above-average temperatures. This will be the status quo all week with highs from 5-15 degrees above average and dry weather.

