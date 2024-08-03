Sunny and hot this weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight a few thunderstorms will linger in the plains, until about 1-2 am.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 91;

Saturday will be sunny in Colorado Springs with a high temperature about 5 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 97;

It will be sunny on Saturday with light winds, with a high about 5 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 94;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with hot temperatures and light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 84;

Mostly sunny on Saturday and likely to be dry.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 87;

It will be a hot day in Monument on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The plains will be sunny and hot reaching the mid to upper 90s on Saturday. There is a low chance of thunderstorms, close to the Kansas state line.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/61; High: 90/91;

Mostly sunny and hot on Saturday with dry conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers possible in the mountains, favoring areas closer to the continental divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

A few spotty showers are possible in the mountains again on Sunday, but I-25 and the plains should remain dry. It will be a hot day, with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than on Saturday.

Next week, moisture will increase with more widespread rain and thunderstorms across our region, increasing in likelihood through the week.

