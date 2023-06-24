Sunny and hot this weekend in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a sunny day in southern Colorado with seasonable or slightly above-average temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 50. Sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 55. Sunny with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 54. Sunny on Saturday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 46. Mostly sunny on Saturday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 81; Low: 50s. Sunny and dry on Saturday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny with NO severe weather expected today! SW wind will be breezy today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 87/90; Low: 51/52. Sunny with breezy winds from the SW and warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny with breezy W winds and dry conditions today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Mostly sunny for the rest of the weekend! A weak cold front will cool us down by about 5 degrees on Sunday. And then next week will be HOT with the 80s and 90s in the plains and 80s in the mountain valleys.

