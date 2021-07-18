Sunny and hot Sunday with a few evening thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Today will bring lots of sunshine and warm summer weather. Showers and thunderstorms are possible today but will be very sparse and they will favor the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 50; Low: 25. A warm and sunny day Sunday with a slight chance for an evening thunderstorm.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 30. Hot tomorrow with sunshine for most of the day and a slight chance of late afternoon thunderstorms.

CANON CITY: High: 50; Low: 30. A very warm day Sunday with a slight chance for a late afternoon thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 50; Low: 20. Bright and warm Sunday with an afternoon thunderstorm possible.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A warm and sunny day Sunday with a slight chance for an evening thunderstorm.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Low to mid-90s with a low chance for thunderstorms Sunday in the evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Near 90 with a slight chance of evening thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon. Highs in the valleys will be to the 80s.

Extended Outlook:

Monday brings a few mountain rain showers and likely dry weather in the plains. Drier weather overtakes the region through most of next week, yet some moisture returns to the mountains late in the week. Temperatures will be seasonable for the week ahead.

