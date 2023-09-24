Sunny and dry weather for the first Sunday of Fall

Tonight's Forecast:

A light breeze and high clouds tonight. Temperatures will be seasonable tonight bringing a fall-feeling chill early Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 75;

Sunday will be mostly sunny with some high clouds and seasonable temperatures. SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 78;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with normal temperatures for this time of year. ESE wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 78;

Mostly sunny with high clouds and warm temperatures. ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. SW wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 72;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s;

Mostly sunny with just a few high clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper-70s on Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/48; High: 73/75;

Mostly sunny with some high clouds on Sunday with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Sunday with a few sprinkles possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above normal all week long with highs in the 80s in the plains and 70s in the mountains. Sunshine is expected to be out in full force all week long. It will be a calm and dry last week of September in southern Colorado.

