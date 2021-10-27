Sunny and cool on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon, temperatures will be slightly below average. Conditions will be sunny and breezy across southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 59; Low: 31. Breezy and sunny today and feeling chilly.

PUEBLO: High: 64; Low: 31. Cooler today and less windy, yet still breezy with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

CANON CITY: High: 62; Low: 36. Mostly sunny today with cooler than average temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 48; Low: 26. A chilly day with sunshine and breezy winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mid-50s with sunshine and breezy winds 20-25 mph.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low to mid-60s with mostly sunny conditions and breezy winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Upper 50s for Walsenburg and low 60s in Trinidad with breezy winds today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Upper 40s to low 50s with sunshine and a breeze today.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will be climbing day by day and returning to the 60s and 70s through Saturday. Then a dry windy cold front will drop temperatures to the 50s by Halloween day.

