Sunny and cold Saturday ahead for southern Colorado

10 miles N of Woodland Park! Measured with a ruler 6 inches. #COwx @nwspueblo pic.twitter.com/7w1rmeSpZk — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) January 15, 2022

-2° in Westcliffe this morning with a blanket of snow. #COwx pic.twitter.com/tJL4pQhSvc — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) January 15, 2022

Sunshine and cool temperatures across the region. The sun will allow for some snowmelt and road improvement. Watch for snow-packed roads and icy spots this morning.

Radar estimated snowfall across S CO. #COwx

Top report from Monument at 5.3".

Most of Colorado Springs saw a dusting to 1.5".

SE of La Veta reporting 6.5" pic.twitter.com/HHPNqivtEw — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) January 15, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 41; Low: 24. Sunny with snowmelt today and light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 42; Low: 20. Sunny and cool today with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 46; Low: 32. Sunny and cool today with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 40; Low: 24. Sunny and chilly today with plowed and highly trafficked roads improving.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and making it to the low 40s. Roads that get sun and traffic will melt and improve during the day.

PLAINS: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens. The upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon with light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Low 40s with sunshine today with snow melting off the roads.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. Low 40s with sunshine and a breeze today.

Extended Outlook:

A warm-up is in store with the 50s and 60s expected Sunday through Tuesday. Then a cold front takes temperatures back to seasonable in the 30s and 40s by Wednesday, likely staying dry across the region.

