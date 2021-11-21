Sunny and chilly Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

High temperatures today will be near average. The conditions will be calm and sunny.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 50; Low: 23. Sunny and cool today and very cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High: 54; Low: 19. Cool and sunny today with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 53; Low: 27. Sunshine today with cool temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 45; Low: 26. Sunny and dry today with some snow melting.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mid to upper 40s with sunshine.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy at times today with low to mid 50s and sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and the upper 40s today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. Mid-40s with sunshine today.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will rise to about 10-15 degrees above average Monday and Tuesday. Fire danger will be a concern Tuesday with low humidity and gusty winds. Then a cold front arrives Wednesday with light snow possible in the mountains and I-25.

