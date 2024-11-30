Sunny and brisk this weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

You'll need all your layers out the door this morning in the Pikes Peak Region with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chills making it feel even cooler. A weak cold front grazed the region early today - leading to a chilly northerly wind. This will keep high temperatures similar to yesterday in the low to mid 40s. Mid and upper-level energy will lead to periodic mid to high clouds today and mountain breezes this morning in the 15-25 mph range (you'll notice them if you're headed through Woodland Park, for example). By afternoon, weak southerly winds will kick in locally, which will help lead to the warmup from your out-the-door chill.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 20.

Very cold start but nice this afternoon! Sunny skies with northwest (cold) winds this morning shifting south this afternoon and remaining light.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 20.

Wind chills in the teens early today will give way to a rather pleasant afternoon in the Steel City. Expect modest and barely-noticeable south winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 28.

Sunny and crisp with west winds in the morning from 5-10 mph. A decent outdoor day for small business Saturday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 19.

No clouds today in the city above the clouds - just comfortable sunshine and light westerly winds at 5-15 mph. You'll want a windproof layer most of the day...even though winds stay relatively light, with temperatures in the low 40s it'll feel closer to the low to mid 30s through the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Mostly sunny and pleasant with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens/20s.

Sunny and crisp - northwest winds this morning and south winds this afternoon...expect the warming trend to begin once winds shift more southerly, but they'll be light regardless at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 49/50; Low: 27/25.

Sunny and quiet - not bad for the last day of November. Modest west downslope winds at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens/20s.

Quiet, but breezy, particularly on north and west facing slopes with highs in the 30s and 40s. Otherwise mostly sunny with high clouds from time to time.

Extended outlook forecast:

Jet stream energy continues to flow over Colorado on Sunday, with that northwest flow and incoming high pressure leading to continued weak atmospheric wave action and a few high clouds at times - but you can still expect mainly sunny skies. Overall, it's a warmer day than Saturday with seasonable highs and relatively light winds outside of the mountains. You can expect more of the same for much of next week with Tuesday the pick of the week for warmth as we pick up a little bit of southwest downslope flow. A couple of dry cold fronts are all that are on my radar at the moment looking ahead through the week which don't look particularly notable.

Enjoy the relatively quiet week!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.