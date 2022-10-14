Sunny and breezy to start the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be clear and chilly across southern Colorado with a freeze in the mountains and patchy frost in the plains. It will be a dry evening with light wind.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 69; A mild Saturday ahead, near seasonal average for the high temperature. It will be breezy in the afternoon with ENE wind 10-15 mph with sunshine.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 74; Still quite warm, but a couple of degrees cooler than Friday. The afternoon will be breezy with ENE wind 10-15 mph and sunny.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 74; Mild, sunny, and gusty on Saturday with wind from the ESE 10-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 62; Comfortable on Saturday with sunshine and a breezy afternoon with NE wind 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 61; A cooler day compared to Friday with sunshine and breezy winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Gusty during the afternoon and mild in the mid-70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/39; High: 72/74; A mild day with breezy winds and sunshine.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; Low-60s to low-70s on Saturday with breezy winds 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday night a cold front moves into southern Colorado from the northeast. This front will increase clouds throughout Sunday and temperatures will fall at least 10-15 degrees. Highs will generally be in the 40s, 50s and some low 60s on Sunday. Then conditions warm back up and the sun returns for next week.

