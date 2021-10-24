Sunny and breezy Sunday; more wind to come this week

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon expect wind gusts of 20-30 mph for the mountains, foothills, and I-25 corridor. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 68; Low: 37. A mild and breezy day with sunshine.

PUEBLO: High: 72; Low: 37. A mild and sunny day with breezy afternoon winds.

CANON CITY: High: 72; Low: 45. A gusty day with plenty of sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 60; Low: 38. A cool and sunny day with gusty winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mid to upper 60s with sunshine and breezy winds.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Low 70s with sunshine today and breezy winds at times.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low 70s today and gusty at times.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Low to mid 60s with gusty winds. Snow is possible tonight for the Sawatch range and the continental divide.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will be calm and sunny to start. Temperatures will get a boost with strong SW winds during the afternoon. Temperatures Monday will be in the 70s to 80s in the plains and 60s to 70s in mountain valleys with winds gusting up top 40 mph during the day and up to 50 mph overnight into Tuesday.

