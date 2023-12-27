Sunny and breezy on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A BLIZZARD WARNING continues for N El Paso County until midnight. Expect periodic snow showers paired with strong winds that will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 45;

Mostly sunny with NNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 48;

Mostly sunny with N wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 46;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 39;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 39;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday afternoon with snowmelt expected. Wind will be from the NNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with breezy N wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/22; High: 41/42;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with NNW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with light wind from the WNW to NW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the rest of this week, expect gradually warming temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s with sunshine. The New Year's holiday weekend is looking mild and dry in southern Colorado.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

