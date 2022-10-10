Sunny and 70s to start the week in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny and warm in southern Colorado today with high temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. Winds will generally be light across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 41. Mostly sunny today with warm temperatures and a light breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 43. Mostly sunny today and very warm this afternoon after a chilly morning.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 48. Comfortable today with a few clouds and a light breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 35. A beautiful sunny day with a light breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 71; Low: 40. Mild today and comfortable this afternoon after a cold morning. Sunny with light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Upper 70s to low 80s in the plains with sunshine and dry conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/72; Low: 44/43. Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds and mild temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy this afternoon with low to upper 60s in mountain valleys. A stray shower is possible but most folks will be dry.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures warm a few more degrees by Tuesday, about 10 degrees above average to the 70s and 80s for much of southern Colorado. Tuesday will have a warm westerly wind during the day. Then overnight the winds turn out of the north as a dry cold front moves through the region, gusting 30-40 mph before sunrise Wednesday. Wednesday will start breezy and temperatures will drop back to seasonable levels. Temperatures will remain near average Thursday with sunshine.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

