Sunny and 70s in Colorado Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

A weak cold front moved through southern Colorado this morning and will bring down temperatures by about 5 degrees. Highs will be right on average for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine and a light breeze.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 46. A light northerly breeze this morning then a calm and sunny afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 47. A sunny and comfortable day with calm winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 51. Sunny and calm today with seasonable temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 41. A cold start followed by a sunny and mild afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 72; Low: 44. A light breeze from the north today with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid to upper 70s today with a breezy northerly wind.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 72/74; Low: 46/47. Mostly sunny with a light breeze today.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A few afternoon clouds and a stray shower is possible with highs in the 60s to 70s in mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be near average or slightly above average all of next week. The pattern will generally be sunny and dry.

