Sunday's forecast will feature a transition to cooler & showery weather

A potent weather system will bring a significant change to our weather pattern today, with rain returning to Colorado Springs and Pueblo for the first time since August 28th. The rain will begin to pick up in the mountains between 12-1 pm, with showers and thunderstorms reaching the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains by early to mid afternoon. One or two storms could turn severe in the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor today, but the larger threat for now appears to be in the southeastern Plains. Storms in these areas could produce hail up to 1.5" in diameter and wind gusts to 70 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 50. Our cool down begins today as unsettled weather returns to Southern Colorado. Showers and thunderstorms will develop around 1-3 pm, with several rounds of rain expected to keep us unsettled well into the overnight hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 55. Take advantage of the dry weather this morning because rain is likely this afternoon and evening across the Steel City. Showers will be on-again/off-again in nature, meaning that the rain will come in waves.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 55. We'll see one last day in the 80s before a transition to cooler and wetter weather next week. Today's forecast will give way to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with rain showers lingering into the overnight hours.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 42. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to form early this afternoon in Teller County, with periods of rain possible as we make our way into the overnight hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Dry skies this morning will give way to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storm threats today will include locally heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Storms will be on the increase late this afternoon and evening on the Plains, with rain in some areas well into the overnight hours. Storms near the Kansas/Colorado border could pack quite the punch, with 1.5" hail and 70 mph wind gusts possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A mixed bag of weather today as dry skies this morning will give way to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. While severe threats are mostly low, a few stronger storms could produce 1" hail and 60 mph gusts.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Cooler weather will move into the mountains today, along with areas of rain. Overnight showers could drop snow levels down to 12,000 feet.

A real September soaker is expected this week, with periods of rain each afternoon and well below average highs. Monday looks to be the coolest day, with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s. Highs in the 60s and 70s will follow the rest of the week, with daily thunderstorm chances remaining in the forecast.

