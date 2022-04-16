Sunday will be warmer and windy again

Tonight's Forecast:

All current Red Flag Warnings are expected to expire by 8 pm, with calming winds and clear skies for the overnight hours.

KOAA weather Today's Red Flag Warnings will be remain confined to southern parts of the state before expiring at 8 pm

Low temperatures heading into Easter Sunday morning will be near seasonal for this time of the year, dropping down to the 30s and 40s. Once the sun comes out on Sunday, temperatures will warm up quickly during the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 72; Easter Sunday will be warmer across the Pikes Peak Region with west/northwest winds 15-25 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 78; Sunny and much warmer on Sunday. On top of the warm-up, stronger wind gusts and lower relative humidity will result in Red Flag Warnings, starting at noon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 74; Windy on Sunday with westerly wind gusts as strong as 35-45 mph during the late morning and afternoon hours. Red Flag Warnings will return to Fremont County starting at noon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 60; Windy and mild for Teller County on Sunday, and while we're not expecting any Red Flag Warnings tomorrow, peak afternoon wind gusts of 35-45 mph will at least maintain an elevated fire weather risk locally. Be safe everyone!

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; Much warmer on Sunday, with highs soaring into the 60s and lower 70s. The reason for the warmth will be the strengthening westerly flow, which will lead to a gusty and dry afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 70s; Breezy and warm with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Red Flag Warnings are not expected for the eastern Plains on Sunday due to slightly higher relative humidity levels.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Red Flag Warnings will return to the southern I-25 corridor tomorrow starting at noon, courtesy of a dry and windy day, with peak wind gusts to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; Windy for the foothills and mountains, especially on Sunday, with gusts up to 40 mph. Red Flag Warnings will return tomorrow to the Wets, Sangres and adjacent valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

The fire danger remains elevated all of next week with above-average temperatures and gusty winds. The windiest and driest days will be Tuesday and Friday. There is some hope for rain by next Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.