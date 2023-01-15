Sunday will be mild in the plains with snow in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

It will be another mild day with temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. Thick, high clouds will remain in place today and winds will be breezy at times.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 26. Mostly cloudy with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 20 mph. A brief sprinkle or flurry is possible this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 28. Mostly cloudy with W wind at 5 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 28. Mostly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 19. Mostly cloudy with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. A chance for light snow this afternoon and evening, with a dusting of accumulation possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 48; Low: 23. Mostly cloudy with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 20 mph. A brief dusting of snow is possible this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph today with a brief rain shower possible this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50/54; Low: 27/27. Mostly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens. Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers today. Accumulations will be less than an inch for mountain valleys, with higher snow totals along and west of the continental divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be slightly cooler with partly cloudy conditions with a breeze. Then Tuesday a cold front moves in during the afternoon bringing snow behind it that lasts through Wednesday. Expect to experience winter driving conditions Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Brief heavy snow and gusty winds will reduce visibility on the road and temperatures will be int he 20s and 30s.

First look at snow totals for Tuesday evening through Wednesday:

My first assessment on SNOW TOTALS for Tuesday through Wednesday this week. Trends are favoring the Pikes Peak region and the eastern plains. Expect this to be tweaked by the team. @alanroseWX @samaschreier⁰⁰I'll discuss the details coming up on @KOAA from 7-8 am.#COwx pic.twitter.com/oB3ANHxgVc — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) January 15, 2023

