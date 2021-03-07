Sunday weather just as beautiful as Saturday was

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight lows will be above average and winds will remain slightly breezy. The sky will be partly cloudy with high clouds tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 29; High: 68. Another beautiful day Sunday with a light breeze.

PUEBLO: Low: 28; High: 72. Very warm tomorrow with sunshine and light winds.

CANON CITY: Low: 37; High: 70. Breaking into the 70s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 33; High: 59. Very nice day Sunday with breezy winds.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 60s. Low 60s with a light breeze Sunday.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Low 70s with still breezy winds Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Upper 60s tomorrow with breezy winds and lots of sun.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Low to mid-50s with plenty of sun and light winds Sunday.

Extended Outlook:

The warmth peaks on Monday and Tuesday, a couple of degrees warmer than Sunday. Then, cooler and seasonable weather arrives late in the week with the potential for rain and snow Friday.

