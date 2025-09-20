Sunday weather: a beautiful finale to Summer in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated thunderstorms may linger in the plains tonight until as late as 1 am. Overnight will be mostly clear and cool.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday. Temperatures will be just a couple of degrees above average. There is a low chance of a quick afternoon shower. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 85;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with warm temperatures. Wind will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Sunday is looking warm and mostly sunny. A short-lived, spotty shower is possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the W at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 70;

Sunday will be partly cloudy with an afternoon shower or isolated thunderstorm possible. Otherwise, comfortable with light wind out of the W at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 75;

It will be partly cloudy on Sunday with a brief afternoon shower possible. Wind will be light in general but may be gusty under a shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The plains will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Wind will be variable and light, less than 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/49; High: 81/83;

Mostly sunny and warm on Sunday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon rain showers possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Monday, the first day of Fall, a strong cold front will arrive in the afternoon. Initially, it will be warm again in the 70s and 80s. Then thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening from noon to 10 pm.

Tuesday will be much cooler, to the upper 50s to low 70s with clouds and periodic rain showers.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.