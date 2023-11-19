Sunday starts pleasant then a blustery cold front arrives after dark

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be partly cloudy and cool in southern Colorado. Temperatures will generally be in the 30s overnight in the plains and teens to 20s in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 58;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with a high temperature about 6 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the W around 10 mph during the day, then from the N Sunday night at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph. This blast of wind comes with a cold front, bringing a chance of light rain in the evening Sunday, transitioning to light snow overnight into Monday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 62;

Partly cloudy and mild on Sunday with light winds initially, less than 10 mph from the west. Winds crank up Sunday evening, from the N around 20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Light rain showers are possible in the evening on Sunday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 61;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with a generally comfortable day. Light rain showers are possible in the evening, transitioning to light snow flurries overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 48;

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with pleasant temperatures for the daytime. In the late afternoon, snow showers are possible and they will pick up in intensity Sunday night into Monday. Wind will gradually increase on Sunday night, becoming strong on Monday from the N at 20-30 mph gusting to 40-50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 53;

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with pleasant conditions in the daytime. After sunset, winds will begin to shift out of the N and become very gusty, and light snow showers move in as well. Snow continues overnight and through Monday, with the winds remaining very strong as well, gusting 40-50 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-60s. Sunday night, a cold front will blast through the eastern plains, which will bring N wind at 20 mph gusting 30-45 mph. Light rain is possible Sunday night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/34; High: 55/58;

Sunday will overall be pleasant with increasing clouds. Winds will be light during the day from the W about 10 mph. Overnight, a cold front moves through bringing strong wind and snow on Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers in the mountains on Sunday afternoon and evening. Mountain valleys will see light accumulations Sunday night through Monday. with most of the snow falling on the peaks, over 10,000 feet.

Snow total forecast from Sunday PM - Monday PM:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.