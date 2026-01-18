Sunday night cold front brings a dusting of snow and cold Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move through the plains tonight, bringing with it light snow showers between about midnight and 10 am. Accumulations will most likely be between 0 and 1 inch, so it will be very light.

Snow Forecast Monday Morning:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 36;

It will be cloudy with flurries in the morning, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny. It will be a chilly day with variable wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 37;

A few snowflakes and clouds are possible in the morning, but generally, Monday will be mostly sunny. Wind will be variable, from 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 40;

Monday will begin partly cloudy, then become sunny but chilly. Wind will be light, less than 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 36;

Light snow is possible in the morning, then the day will be sunny. Wind will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 39;

Light snow is possible in the early morning, but the rest of the day will be mostly sunny with light wind.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s;

There will be spotty, light snow showers moving from the north to the south through the morning. After they clear, the sun will come out, and it will be a chilly day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/16; High: 36/38;

It will be partly cloudy and chilly on Monday with a light, variable wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 30s-40s;

The mountain valleys will generally be sunny on Monday with chilly temperatures. Wind will be light, 15 mph or less.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday, we warm back up to the 50s, and there will be high clouds in the sky. It will be a dry and mild day, with another cold front moving through in the evening.

On Wednesday, we cool to the upper 40s behind Tuesday night's weak cold front. Back to the low 50s on Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the First Alert5 is closely monitoring a potential storm that could bring snow and colder temperatures. There is still high uncertainty in how this storm will play out, so keep checking our updated forecast!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.