Sunday cold front brings fall-feeling weather for the week

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly clear initially with clouds increasing through the night as a cold front moves through. This cold front will bring in cooler air on Sunday and rain starting in the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 77;

Chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon and into the evening. NNE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 84;

Showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening. NE wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 83;

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. ESE wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 70;

Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 11 a.m. and into the evening. NNW wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 71;

Showers and thunderstorms likely from the afternoon and into the evening. NNE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s;

Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon through the overnight. ENE wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/54; High: 79/81;

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon through the evening. NE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday is going to be mostly cloudy and cool with showers and thunderstorms possible once again during the afternoon and evening. Looking ahead, temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s all week long for a taste of fall weather. We will also see a daily chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon this week.

____

