Sunday cold front brings clouds, rain, and snow

Today’s Forecast:

This morning a breezy and chilly northerly wind is following behind a cold front. This will allow for some rain showers to develop this afternoon and overnight, and snow in the mountains over about 8,000 feet.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Sunday at 3 pm to Monday at 9 am for the Sangre De Cristos and Wet mountains. 6-12 inches of snow will fall in the Sangre De Cristos and 5-8 inches in the Wet Mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. A cloudy, breezy, and cooler day. Chance of rain showers after noon. Scattered showers are possible through Monday morning. A mix of rain and snow is possible overnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 30. Cooler today with a northerly breeze. Chance of scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after 2 pm, and remaining possible through Monday morning.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. Chance of rain showers after noon with scattered showers possible through Monday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. Chance of rain and snow mix after 11 am, transitioning to scattered light snow overnight. Accumulations of 1-2 inches.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Chance of rain after 11 am, with a slushy rain-snow mix possible overnight into Monday morning. Accumulations of less than an inch.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. A chance of isolated rain showers after 3 pm, continuing into early Monday morning. Today will be cloudy with a gusty cool northerly wind.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Cloudy and cooler today. Chance of rain showers after 3 pm with isolated showers possible through Monday morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Chance of snow showers after 9 am, moving from north to south through Monday morning. Showers will be rain below 8,000 feet in elevation today, dropping to about 7,000 feet into the morning. Generally, mountain valleys will pick up 1-3 inches. High elevations will see between 6-12 inches.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the northern Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains from 3 pm today until 9 am Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain and snow end by noon Monday, with clouds clearing out. Then conditions become windy and with low humidity from Tuesday through Thursday. This will increase wildfire danger over that time frame.

