Sunday cold front brings clouds and thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with seasonable temperatures.

A cold front moves through southern Colorado early on Sunday which will cool down high temperatures by at least 5 degrees and greatly increase rain chances in the coming days.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 70; Partly cloudy in the morning with increasing clouds during the day. There will be showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, some storms may be strong.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 76; Partly to mostly cloudy with thunderstorms possible after 1 pm, some storms may be strong.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 74; Partly cloudy on Sunday with thunderstorms likely any time after 11 am.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 63; Mostly cloudy on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms likely after 10 am.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 66; Mostly cloudy on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 am, some storms may be strong.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s; Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 49/49; High: 69/72; Partly cloudy on Sunday with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will again be on the cooler side like Sunday with cloudy conditions and scattered thunderstorms. Tuesday will be similar to conditions on Monday, with below average temperatures and spotty showers and thunderstorms. Then we will gradually warm up and dry out on Wednesday through next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s by next Saturday.

