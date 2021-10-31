Sun & clouds return Monday, with a few evening showers possible

Tonight's Forecast:

Foggy and damp conditions will persist this evening across the Pikes Peak Region. With some neighborhoods still socked in, please drive extra cautiously this evening to avoid the ghosts and ninjas that are out trick-or-treating. A weak disturbance moving out of the mountains could bring a quick passing shower to the Pikes Peak Region, Fremont County, and the mountains, but these showers will be quite isolated in nature. This should break up some of the fog after midnight, with skies turning partly cloudy by Monday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 29; High: 49. After an overcast and cold Halloween, we'll be at least 10 degrees warmer on Monday thanks to a mix of sun and clouds during the day. At night, a weak disturbance coming from northern parts of the state will bring the potential for an isolated shower to our forecast.

PUEBLO: Low: 31; High: 55. Partly sunny and cool for the first day of November. Late Monday night, some drizzle or a light shower may develop as a weak front moves into the forecast.

CANON CITY: Low: 35; High: 54. Dry and chilly during the day followed by areas of drizzle and the potential for an isolated rain shower late Monday evening.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 29; High: 47. A chilly start to the month and the work week for Teller County, and along with those chilly temps will come the potential for a few passing snow showers Monday evening.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. Monday's forecast will be quite cold for this time of the year, but at least a little warmer than Sunday. A weak disturbance Monday evening will bring the potential for a few isolated showers, with rain changing to snow, but not much moisture to work with.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s. We're looking at a much brighter day on Monday compared to what we saw today. Another weak disturbance will bring the potential for some drizzle or isolated rain showers to some areas mainly after midnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. A mix of sun and clouds during the day, with the possibility of some drizzle or light rain showers by late Monday night.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday, with the potential for some afternoon and evening snow showers, but mainly for areas along and north of Highway 50.

Extended Outlook:

We're still watching Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday for our best chances for rain and snow in the extended forecast. Snow levels by Tuesday night could lower to near 6,000 feet, with a few inches of accumulation possible over Teller County and parts of the Pikes Peak Region. Impact should be fairly minimal, but Wednesday morning could be slick and snow covered in some areas. By Thursday, drier weather is expected to return to the Plains, with a warmer end to the work week for Southern Colorado.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter