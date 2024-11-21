Sun and warming highs for the next few days ahead of a Thanksgiving week system

Today’s Forecast:

We're in goldilocks land today in Colorado. Strong storms are hitting our friends on the east and west coasts...but we're sitting high and dry with a nice dome of high pressure over us. You can expect great outdoor conditions today - with seasonable highs this afternoon and bright pleasant sunshine. Speaking of that sun - 9 hours and 52 minutes of daylight in Colorado Springs today with sunset at 4:41PM. Although we're a month away from the winter solstice, our earliest sunset is in a couple of weeks on December 6th at 4:37PM. That is to say, we're almost to our earliest sunset(s) of the year already. If you like sunshine, it's a good time of year to be an early bird!

Winds today are northerly in the morning shifting southwest in the afternoon at 5-15 mph...light.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 30.

Sunny and nice. A few high morning cirrus clouds will leave the sky during the afternoon. N winds this morning shifting SW this afternoon, light at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 27.

A few high AM cirrus clouds giving way to full sunshine this afternoon - a nice, pleasant day. NW winds in the AM shifting S during the afternoon, at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 37.

Sunny and nice with west winds at 5-10 mph becoming S during the afternoon. A good outdoor day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 28.

Mostly sunny and comfortable with light southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: Low 30s.

Sunny, with south winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and mild - with light winds shifting south at 5-10 mph during the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 58; Low: 34/32.

Sunny and nice with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s/30s.

Sunny, quiet and calm - a nice day for hiking or snowshoeing. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure sticks around through Saturday. Friday's highs climb another 5 degrees from today's with more sun and nice conditions. As the high begins to move southeast, our jet stream will increase in speed and some properties of our upper atmosphere look likely to mix that wind down leading to downslope wind conditions. This will lead to nice compressional warmth on Saturday with healthy breezes (20-35 mph gusts depending on where you are), with highs 10-15 degrees above normal. A fantastic outdoor day, and great for traveling within all of Colorado if you plan on hitting the slopes, the trails, or do any holiday shopping. You will notice the breeze though. However, if you are flying to either of our coasts: you can expect rain or snow showers depending on exactly where you head Saturday.

Sunday, some energy will lead to snow in our northwest mountains while the breakdown of our ridge pattern cools highs back to seasonable (40s/50s) with a blend of sun and clouds locally- another breezy day though. A cold front Sunday night cools us further to the 40s with snow developing west of the continental divide. That pattern continues Monday and Tuesday with more unsettled conditions arriving close to the Thanksgiving period. At least some accumulating snow is likely for us, but we're nailing down the timing.

