Summer warmth and thunderstorms on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and thunderstorms may linger as late as midnight in southern Colorado. Overnight lows will be near average or slightly warmer than normal with humid air.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 64; High: 88;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 68; High: 93;

Partly cloudy with a high temperature near average for this time of year. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 67; High: 89;

Partly cloudy with a warm day expected on Tuesday with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 77;

Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 62; High: 85;

Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Sunny with highs in the low to mid-90s on Tuesday. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63/61; High: 87/87;

Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Highs in the mountain valleys will reach the mid-70s to low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be a hot day with 80s in the mountains and 90s/100s in the plains. But a cold front will move in during the evening, enhancing thunderstorm coverage in the later half of the day. Rain and thunderstorms remain likely throughout the week, with the risk of flash flooding highest on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be much cooler in the 70s and 80s on Thursday and Friday.

