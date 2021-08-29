Summer-time sizzle returns to Southern Colorado early this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible until midnight for the I-25 corridor, southern mountains and San Luis Valley. Along the I-25 corridor, areas closest to the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa will see the best thunderstorm chances. After midnight, skies will clear out and temperatures will cool off nicely, leaving us a with a pleasant start to our Monday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 55; High: 91. A hot and hazy start to the week, with areas of smoke expected to build back into the Pikes Peak Region by the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 57; High: 95. After a one-day break from the heat, hot summer-like temperatures will return to our forecast early this week, along with areas of smoke and haze.

CANON CITY: Low: 59; High: 93. Hazy sunshine and hotter than average highs will return to our forecast on Monday, along with areas of thicker smoke and haze.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 48; High: 80. Warmer on Monday, with a bigger push of smoke and haze due to a push of breezy northwest winds.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Areas of smoke and haze will bring worse air quality to the region on Monday. Along with the potential for thicker smoke also comes a much warmer start to the work week.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60S; High: 90s. Hot and hazy on Monday, with a bit of a southerly breeze in the forecast during the day.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Heating back up on Monday as we start the week dry, but with hazy sunshine from wildfires still burning across the western U.S.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Warm and hazy as drier air pushes back into the state. Widespread rain isn't expected, but a few isolated t-storms may build out towards the Continental Divide by Monday afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

High pressure will maintain control of the weather over Southern Colorado early this week, and it will be firecracker hot through at least Wednesday. As high pressure weakens late this week, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nora will be allowed to surge into Colorado. Several days of heavy rainfall will be possible over the mountains. We still think that the potential for heavy rain will also impact areas outside of the mountains at times late this coming week, with Thursday potentially a very wet and unsettled day.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter