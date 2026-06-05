Summer sizzle through the weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with mild temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. Winds will be light, generally less than 15 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 88;

It will be about 10 degrees above average on Friday. The sky will be mostly sunny, with a low chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 95;

It will be hot on Friday with mostly sunny conditions. There is a very low chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 92;

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with a very low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 76;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Friday. There is a low chance of a spotty shower in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 82;

Overall, Friday will be warm and mostly sunny. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with mid-80s to upper 90s. In general, it will be dry, but a few very isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/54; High: 88/89;

It will be hot and dry on Friday with mostly sunny conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys may see a few sparse sprinkles and gusty dry showers, otherwise it will be mostly sunny and warm on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend is trending very warm, and we are likely to see 80s to 100s. The best chance of thunderstorms will be west of I-25 on Saturday, but Sunday is trending dry. Feel free to plan outdoor activities, but keep an eye on the sky in case it begins to darken.

A weak cold front drops us back a few degrees on Monday, bringing an isolated thunderstorm chance. Beyond that, we are trending hot next week as well.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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