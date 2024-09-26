Summer-like Thursday, with record heat possible for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Even though our calendar may say late September, today's heat will feel much more summer-like in nature. Highs this afternoon will soar into the 80s and 90s on the Plains, with 70s and lower 80s on tap for our mountains and mountains. Other than a few clouds this evening, skies during the day should stay bright and sunny.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 58. Off the charts heat this afternoon in Colorado Springs, with today's high of 88 degrees possibly threatening our current record of 89 degrees (2020).

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 58. Although our benchmark for today's record is higher than the Springs at 96 degrees (2022), today's high temperature of 94 degrees looks like it could come close enough to watch. We'll keep you posted!

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 61. Summer-like and sunny on Thursday, with our high this afternoon soaring into the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 48. If you thought that we had said goodbye to the 80s in Woodland Park this year, well you weren't alone. Today's high of 80 degrees will be the hottest of the week, with our high dropping by around 5 degrees on Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. After last weekend's taste of fall, summer has come roaring back this week. Our high in the lower to middle 80s today will be the hottest of the week.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. Hot and sunny this afternoon the High Plains of Colorado, with our high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to lower to middle 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Even though we're well into the first week of fall, Thursday's forecast will be hot, summer-like across Southern Colorado and the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Thursday will be a lovely day for leaf peeing in the mountains, with sunshine, light winds and warm temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak cool front will bring a brief uptick in wind to the Pikes Peak Region early Friday, with peak gusts to 25 mph. Our high on Friday will be slightly cooler, warming into the lower 80s, which is still well above the average high of 73 degrees in Colorado Springs. Temperatures will remain warm this weekend, around 10 degrees above average, with sunshine during the day and clear skies at night.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.