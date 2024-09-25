Summer-like temperatures late this week for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Wednesday will start out with less wind and clear skies, along with some cool morning temperatures. As high pressure strengthens overhead while building into Colorado this afternoon, temperatures will warm by around 3-6 degrees from Tuesday. We're expecting a return of the lower 80s today in Colorado Springs, with mid to upper 80s for Pueblo. This will be followed by even hotter highs on Thursday as some areas could be flirting with all-time daily records.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 51. A cooler start to our Wednesday compared to yesterday will be followed by a modest amount of warming this afternoon, with our high today topping out in the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 51. Clear skies and 40s this morning will give way to a sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon, with today's high around 7 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 57. A warm looking Wednesday for eastern Fremont County, with today's highs expected to climb into the lower to middle 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 44. Warm and and sunny on Wednesday as our high this afternoon reaches the middle 70s in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Light winds, bright sunshine, and warmer than average highs will make for a gorgeous Wednesday in the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. After some pretty strong breezes on Tuesday, Wednesday's forecast will be bright and much less windy, with highs today soaring into the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Bright sunshine and well above average highs on Wednesday will give way to an even warmer day on Thursday as our forecast will feel more like summer than fall late this week.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. While it will be on the warm to hot side today on the Plains, the mountains will be the place to be this afternoon as we're expecting sunshine and mild highs in the higher elevations on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A breezy cool Friday will shave off around 5 degrees to our highs, with temperatures in the lower 80s in Colorado Springs to close out the week. High pressure will remain in place into the upcoming weekend, keeping afternoon highs in the 80s for the lower elevations. As for any rain or snow, this isn't likely for much of Southern Colorado over the next 5-7 days.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

