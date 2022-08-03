Summer heat on Thursday with spotty thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

A few thunderstorms linger this evening in the mountains and I-25 corridor, ending by 10 pm. Overnight will be humid and mild with partly cloudy conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 88; Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. SSE wind at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 96; Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. SE wind at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 93; Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. SE wind at 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 79; Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. S wind at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 84; Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. SSE wind at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. SE wind at 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/60; High: 86/86; Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. SE wind at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. SSW wind at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be HOT. The forecast now looks to tie the daily record high in Colorado Springs and Pueblo at 93 and 100, respectively. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are possible once again Friday. Then for the weekend, there will be monsoon heavy rain in the mountains and for the I-25 corridor and the plains. A cold front on Sunday will increase the potential for rain across the entire region.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

