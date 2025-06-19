Summer heat lasts through the weekend before the arrival of the monsoon

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear, calm, and dry tonight. Overnight lows will be near average and feeling mild. Temperatures will rise very quickly on Thursday, rising above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 91;

Toasty temperatures on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with SSW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 98;

Mostly sunny in Pueblo with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 94;

Mostly sunny and hot with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 82;

A very warm day with mostly sunny conditions and a light breeze out of the SW at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 89;

Toasty on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a light southerly breeze.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be a hot day in the plains with mostly sunny conditions and a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm south of HWY 50. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/57; High: 92/93;

Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible. Otherwise, breezy and hot.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds in the mountain valleys on Thursday. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm in the Alamosa to La Veta zone.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will spike on Friday to over 10 degrees above average and near records. As of today the forecast for June 20 in Colorado Springs is 95, which is close to the daily high record of 97. The Friday forecast is 102 in Pueblo, and the record stands at 103. We stay hot with breezy conditions this weekend in southern Colorado.

We will see daily storm chances next week as well as a cool down back to seasonable 70s and 80s. This pattern change marks the return of the North American Monsoon in Colorado for the first time this year.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.