Summer heat creeps back into Colorado Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will be cool but near average. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with light winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 87; Mostly sunny on Tuesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 92; Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 90; Partly cloudy with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 79; Partly cloudy with N wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 83; Mostly sunny on Tuesday with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Sunny in the upper 80s to low 90s on Tuesday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/58; High: 85/85; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Partly cloudy with a few showers for the San Luis Valley and the mountain tops of the Sangre Ce Cristos and the Sawatch Range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, heat and dry weather take over for the rest of this week and into the weekend. Temperatures will rise about 5-10 degrees above average to the 80s and 90s across southern Colorado. Showers and thunderstorms will generally stay in the mountains. A few storms may make it to I-25 on Wednesday and Saturday.

____

