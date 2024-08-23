Summer heat and fewer storms on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the region until about midnight - 2 am. The clouds will gradually clear out overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Friday with a high temperature forecast about 5 degrees above average. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 95;

Mostly sunny on Friday and hot. There is a low chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 91;

Friday will be partly cloudy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 78;

Friday will be warm with a partly cloudy sky. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 83;

Friday will be warm in Monument and the Tri-Lakes area with a partly cloudy sky. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mid to upper 90s in the plains on Friday. It will generally be a dry and sunny day, but a few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/58; High: 88/92;

Mostly sunny with warm temperatures on Friday. It should be a mostly dry day with a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Friday with a few spotty afternoon showers and some evening rain showers are possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains over the weekend, and a few isolated showers might make it to the I-25 corridor. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and hot with temperatures about 5 degrees above average all weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.