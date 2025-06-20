Summer begins Friday with the first of two Heat Advisories for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Yesterday was hot, but today will be even hotter! A Heat Advisory will go into effect this morning at 10 am and will continue until 9 pm. Temperatures this afternoon will be around 15 degrees above average, and should be on pace to break or tie heat records in some areas.

KOAA weather Heat Advisories will remain in effect for parts of Colorado from 10 am to 9 pm, both Friday and Saturday

On top of today's heat, we will see an increase in the wind, with gusts this afternoon up around 25-35 mph on the Plains, and up to 40 mph in the mountains. For our state's central and western mountains, Red Flag Warnings will be in effect daily from today through the upcoming weekend.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 97; Low: 59. Breezy to gusty on Friday and HOT! Today's high of 97 degrees looks to be on track to tie today's record of 97 degrees that was last set back in 1968.

Pueblo forecast: High: 104; Low: 62. Hot, dry and breezy on Friday, with today's high of 104 degrees likely to break today's current heat record of 103 degrees (2006).

Canon City forecast: High: 99; Low: 63. Driven by southwest wind gusts to 30 mph, today's temperatures may flirt with triple digit territory in eastern Fremont County. Keep cool, listen to your body and drink plenty of fluids when spending time outside.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 85; Low: 55. Even though we'll be around 20 degrees cooler today than the lower Plains, highs in Woodland Park and Teller County will be very warm for us compared to average, topping out in the 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Summer begins in the northern hemisphere at 8:24 pm, and with highs in the 80s and 90s this afternoon, it will certainly feel like the first day of summer on this Friday.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s/70s. Scorching heat for the Plains on Friday, with some areas possibly reaching temperatures as hot as 104 to 106 degrees. Enough moisture looks to be present in the southern mountains and southeastern Plains to generate a few thunderstorms today, with severe wind gusts possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and windy today, with peak gusts this afternoon up around 30-40 mph. Much like the southeastern Plains, we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorms develop this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Stronger wind and warmer highs can be expected for the high country on Friday, with gusts in some areas up over 45 mph. Although rain won't be widespread today, we can't rule out a spot shower or two this afternoon in the southeastern mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday should be the last day under a Heat Advisory for the Pikes Peak Region and Southern Colorado, with our high going from upper 90s today in Colorado Springs to the middle 90s on Saturday. It looks like we'll see one more day in the 90s on Sunday before our next cold front arrives early next week. Highs in the Plains this weekend will warm into the 90s and 100s each day, with Pueblo likely to see triple digit temperatures through Saturday, and upper 90s by Sunday.

Highs behind Monday's cold front will cool back down to the 70s and 80s for a few days. Along with the cool down, we'll see a return to PM showers and thunderstorms.

