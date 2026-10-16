Subfreezing temperatures with freeze warning active for Thursday night

Tonight's Forecast:

Freeze warnings are active for the Pikes Peak Region and eastern adjacent plains from midnight until 9 a.m. on Friday. The San Luis Valley will see freeze warnings again too. For Pueblo and the southeastern corner of the state, frost advisories are active from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday. That means overnight lows in the 30s and expected along I-25 and east with some in the mountains see teens and 20s. Winds will calm down for a bit, ahead of heavier gusts in the early morning hours of Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 56;

Our overnight low will be at 31-degrees for Thursday night with freeze advisories active. Friday will be much cooler than seasonal averages in the 50s with a light afternoon breeze. The weekend will feel much nicer outside.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 57;

Frost advisories are active for Pueblo on Thursday evening with colder than seasonal average lows in the forecast. Friday will be much cooler than averages also. Then, by the weekend days seasonal highs return with dry time and sunshine.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 59;

Another cold evening is ahead for Canon City with 30s in the forecast. Winds calm down overnight too. Friday will be a dash more mild, but still cooler than averages. The weekend will feel much nicer outside.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

A very cold overnight expected for mid-October with lows in the 20s. Friday will be well below averages with less wind. The weekend will bring back sunshine and dry time with warmer temperatures too. Not much change is expected as the work week starts next week too.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend will finally feel much more season in the 60s and 70s for most across southern Colorado. There will still be a bit of an afternoon breeze especially for the plains. Early next week won't change much in terms of our forecast though. By the middle of the week there could be some changes. We will continue to track that possibility.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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