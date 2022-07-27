Sub-tropical moisture will prompt more showers & storms on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms so far this afternoon and evening have been big rain producers, leading to numerous Flash Flood Warnings and a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Southern Colorado. These storms should start to decrease in both coverage and intensity by 9-10 pm. Our best advice is to stay home and off of the roadways until these storms have passes, and Flash Flood Warnings have expired in your area.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 86; Storms look to be a little less numerous on Wednesday compared to the past couple of days. That said, isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms will still be possible in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 91; With the bigger storm threat south of Highway 50 on Wednesday, we should see a drier day overall across the Pueblo area. That said, a few stray thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 89; A warm day Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds giving way to potential afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with whatever rain that does form wrapping up by sunset.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 77; Partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, with the potential for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While the bigger threat will be over the mountains, Teller County should be wetter than areas east of the interstate.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; A little less heat and a little less storm action on Wednesday, but still keep those umbrellas handy as we can't rule out a few passing afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s; With the monsoon moisture shifting a little farther to the west on Wednesday, we should see a small break for the Plains, with only a few isolated thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s; Dry skies early will give way to another day where showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the southern I-25 corridor. Rain showers here could be strong to severe, with heavy rain and flooding a concern.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Monsoon driven thunderstorms will keep our weather active over Colorado's high country on Wednesday. Look for storm initiation to occur between 11 am and 1 pm, with scattered thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a quieter day Wednesday, our late week forecast looks waterlogged, with the potential for heavy rain and more flash flooding by Thursday. That looks to be wettest day of the week, but Friday's trends aren't too far behind with more heavy rain likely. Sub-tropical moisture will be replaced by drier air as we roll into the weekend. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, with a drier and warmer forecast likely starting Sunday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

