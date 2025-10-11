Sub-tropical moisture leads to isolated showers Saturday ahead of a cold front

Today’s Forecast:

The remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla are sending a lot of moisture into Colorado today. Most of the moisture is in the western third of the state where flood watches remain active through 6:00 AM Sunday.

In the Pikes Peak Region we start the day with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm into the low 70s, which remains 3-5 degrees above average for this time of year, ahead of a line of showers moving off the mountains in the early afternoon. These will be hit-or-miss, and low-impact, between 1-5 PM.

Temperatures tonight cool into the low 50s to upper 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 50.

More clouds than sun today - but some of these clouds will be thin (upper level) clouds providing filtered sunshine. Isolated showers with a rumble of thunder possible in the early afternoon hours, emphasis on isolated. It's a fine outdoor day for pumpkin picking - but you might want that umbrella in the car in case you see a quick passing shower or weak storm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 52.

Patchy clouds - starting with high clouds this morning that sunlight will pass through. Thicker patchy clouds will arrive in the afternoon, along with isolated shower chances. Highs remain above average with southwest downslope winds helping with the warm up. They'll be between 10-20 mph this afternoon...noticeable but not impactful.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 55.

Mostly cloudy this morning, isolated to scattered showers, with a rumble of thunder possible, this afternoon. Storm chances will end before sunset, and strongly favor the early afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 41.

Mostly cloudy with patchy afternoon rain showers and a couple rumbles of thunder possible. Showers will end by sunset.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

More clouds than sun, with clouds increasing from morning to afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers - a rumble or two of thunder is possible. More spots won't see rain, than will. Rain chances end after 6 PM. South winds at 10-20 mph - noticeable but not significant.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Windy today with south winds at 15-30 mph, increasing to 25-35 mph this afternoon and gusting at times to 50 mph. Mostly sunny and warm with skies becoming mostly cloudy tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75/79; Low: 54/52.

Partly cloudy this morning with a few isolated showers this afternoon. Gusty in the typical wind prone spots, with the southwestern part of Walesenburg the main area likeliest to really notice the afternoon breeze running down from the Spanish Peaks area. Winds will be from the southwest, at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Mostly cloudy, or, foggy if you're above a certain elevation and in the clouds, with rain showers off and on through the day. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph. The heaviest showers and storms will be west of the continental divide though.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will arrive on Sunday. Temperatures remain warm ahead of the front with downslope breezes keeping highs in the 70s to low 80s. It'll be a breezy day across the area, with the strongest gusts in the mountains in the morning, and over the plains in the early afternoon. The front will cross southern Colorado in the afternoon leading to a significant cooldown in the evening. Overnight lows drop into the 30s for the first time this fall for some portions of I-25 and the plains, and temperatures in Teller County will be close to freezing.

Cool below-average temperatures will be in place Monday behind the front, with some mountain showers possible as additional sub-tropical moisture moves in from the south. Temperatures bounce back above average by Tuesday, with downslope breezes contributing to a brief period of warmer weather mid-week before the next series of fall systems approach at the end of next week.

